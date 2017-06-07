Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Mears Help to Live at Home Wiltshire

Unit C4 and C5, Beacon Business Centre, Hopton Road, Devizes,
SN10 2EY
07921 429662
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Mears Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
