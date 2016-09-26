Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Mears Homecare Limited - Southampton

Unit 20, Basepoint Enterprise Centres Limited, Andersons Road, Southampton,
SO14 5FE
0333 200 4045
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southampton

Who runs this service

  • Mears Homecare Limited
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017