Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Mears Homecare Limited - Staffordshire

Suite 1, Unit 26 Parkhall Business Village, Parkhall Road, Stoke On Trent,
ST3 5AX
01782 590020
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Mears Homecare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017