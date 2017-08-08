Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Mega Resources Nursing & Care - Head Office - Northamptonshire

12 The Business Exchange, Rockingham Road, Kettering,
NN16 8JX
01536 52416
www.megaresources.co.uk

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Mega Resources Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017