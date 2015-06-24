Located in the peaceful village of Great Cornard, Sudbury, Mellish House is a purpose-built home providing residential support for elderly people living with different types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and Korsacoff's syndrome. It uses the Stirling approach to ensure that residents are able to move freely around the home, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Many bedrooms feature a memory box by the front door, where mementos from a resident's life help to personalise their room and also remind staff and visitors of the individual's life story. The home has a light, airy and welcoming ambience and residents benefit from a broad range of activities.

