Domiciliary care

Melton Care Services Limited

47 Norman Way, Melton Mowbray,
LE13 1JE
01664 569943

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Melton Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Lynda Rowland

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
