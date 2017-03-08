Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mencap - Malvern Gate

Suite 6, Malvern Gate, Bromwich Road, Worcester,
WR2 4BN
07951 905376

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered manager

Antoinette Cowling-Mahon

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
