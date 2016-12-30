Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mencap - North Suffolk and Coastal Domiciliary Care Agency

Bessemer House, Unit 49, White Lodge Trading Estate, Hall Road, Norwich,
NR4 6DG
www.mencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered manager

Terry Garrity

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
