Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Mencap North East (Durham,Gateshead,Northumberland South and South Tyneside) Domiciliary Care Agency

Suites 1 & 2, Kielder House, Lakeside Court, Fifth Avenue, Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead,
NE11 0NL
0191 460 4195

Local authority

  • Gateshead

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017