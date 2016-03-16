Meresworth care home is in Rickmansworth, with excellent transport links via the M25 and rail links lines into London. It is surrounded by three landscaped garden, while inside is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, and all rooms offer en suite facilities. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out. There are also several weekly clubs to get involved with, from bowling to gardening. For those living in the community who may benefit from a little extra support, a day care allows people to socialise and enjoy a more active life while gaining the additional help from carers.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.