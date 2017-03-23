Mewsbrook House cares for those over the age of 45 years with dementia and mental ill health, specialising in diverse behaviour and that which can be challenging for loved ones. Residents are encouraged to be as independent as possible and individuality is respected. The Mewsbrook House team aim to develop life skills, encourage freedom of choice and promote residents' sense of self-worth.

