Domiciliary care

MFKG Limited t/a Optimus Care Solutions

Cashs Business Centre, Widdrington Road, Coventry,
CV1 4PB
07876 347870

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • MFKG Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
