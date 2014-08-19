Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Mid Norfolk Mencap Community Support Services

1a Tavern Lane, Dereham,
NR19 1PX
01362 693013
www.midnorfolkmencap.org

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Mid-Norfolk Mencap

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
