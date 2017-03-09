Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Milliner House

23-29 Marsh Road, Luton,
LU3 2QF
01582 490080
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/milliner-barton-house/

About Milliner House

Milliner House is a purpose-built home offering residential, dementia and mental health care in Luton, easily reached from the M1. Residents have a choice of two quiet lounges and a sensory room where they can relax, plus an activities room and bar area for hobbies and socialising _ and there_s a cinema room, too. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are also communal bathrooms with assisted bath or wet rooms throughout the home. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, music and movement, visiting entertainers and trips for shopping and to local attractions. There_s a large mature garden with a courtyard.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kathryn Sygrove

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
