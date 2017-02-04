Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Monarch Care Services UK Ltd

Regis House, 223 Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath,
B64 6JE
01384 410829
www.monarchcareuk.com

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Monarch Care Services UK Ltd

Registered manager

Lynn Fowler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
