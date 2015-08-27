Moorhaven is situated in the town of Taunton, close to local amenities including a doctor's surgery, shops and a pub. The town centre is easily accessible. The home is a lovely environment with a beautiful garden and well-tended vegetable patch. Bedrooms are set-up in five separate ground floor groupings, creating a friendly and personal ambience. Each grouping has their own lounge-diner and kitchenette which residents and their guests are welcome to use. Bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of A en suite facilities. The bedrooms are singles, although they may be able to arrange shared accommodation. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.