Nursing home

Moorlands Nursing Home

Macdonald Road, Lightwater,
GU18 5US
01276 473140
www.caringhomes.org

About Moorlands Nursing Home

Moorlands is a large Edwardian home on the edge of the vibrant village of Lightwater in Surrey, a semi-rural location offering a tranquil setting within easy reach of the village's many amenities. It now provides residential, nursing and palliative care. Staff advise residents to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 26Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Tracey-Ann Jepson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
