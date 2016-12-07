Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Mount Pleasant Care Home

Off Hollow Lane, Burton On Trent,
DE15 0DR
01283 546777
www.caringhomes.org

About Mount Pleasant Care Home

Located on the edge of Burton-upon-Trent and enjoying beautiful views over the local countryside, Mount Pleasant is a modern, purpose-built care home that provides residential and dementia care. Staff work very closely with each resident, their families and loved ones, to ensure personally tailored care plans are put in place. Rooms are light and atmospheric and all benefit from en suite bathrooms, and residents are encouraged. to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. The home also offers day care services to provide respite for family members.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Kelly

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

