Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Mountbatten Lodge

Old Crabtree Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP2 4EX
01442 244188
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Mountbatten Lodge

Mountbatten Lodge is situated in the heart of Hemel Hempstead in a quiet residential area, within walking distance of a retail park and a range of other amenities. This purpose-built home offers a range of care services for the older community, including residential and specialist dementia care, as well as respite breaks. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. All bedrooms are fully furnished with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions to make the space their own. Within the home is Aunty Peg s Cafe, where residents can sit and enjoy a coffee and homemade cake with visiting family and friends. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and gentle exercise, to entertainment and outings.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Chinwe Onuoha

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017