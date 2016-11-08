Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

MSC Home Care Limited

Albany Works, Moorland Road, Stoke On Trent,
ST6 1EB
01782 823338
www.mschomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • MSC Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Wendy Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
