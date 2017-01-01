Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Murrayfield House Nursing Home

66 Murrayfield Avenue, Edinburgh,
EH12 6AY
0131 313 4455

About Murrayfield House Nursing Home

Murrayfield House is a Grade A listed building with a purpose-built extension in a leafy suburb of Edinburgh, offering dementia, nursing and palliative care. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon. Rooms have views across the garden or the courtyard, and have en suite facilities, wheelchair access, Wi fi, TV points, and a nurse call system. Organised events include concerts, art therapy, crosswords and quizzes, seated exercise and regular outings in the home_s minibus. There are also regular film events in the TV room. There are gardens and a woodland area plus residents can use the greenhouse.

Accommodation

  • 128Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 32Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • City of Edinburgh

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017