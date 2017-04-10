Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

My Home Care Ltd

Unit G23, The Avenues, Eleventh Avenue North, Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead,
NE11 0NJ
0191 487 4494

Local authority

  • Gateshead

Who runs this service

  • Elizabeth Rose Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017