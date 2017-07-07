Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

My Homecare Durham

Unit 21, City West Business Park, St Johns Road, Meadowfield Industrial Estate, Durham,
DH7 8ER
0330041548
www.my-homecare-durham.co.uk/homecare-north-east

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • My Homecare (Durham) Ltd
