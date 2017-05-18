Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

MyLife Supported Living

1 Willowmead, Summer Road, East Molesey,
KT8 9LR
020 8398 8664
www.mylife.uk.com

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • MyLife Supported Living Limited

Registered manager

Jenny Mein

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
