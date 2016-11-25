Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

NAS Community Services (Bath & North East Somerset)

Unit 22, Wansdyke Business Centre, Radstock Road, Radstock,
BA3 2BB
01761 408162
www.autism.org.uk

Local authority

  • Bath & N E Somerset

Who runs this service

  • National Autistic Society (The)

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
