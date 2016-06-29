Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

NAS Outreach Services (Lancashire)

Outreach Office, Margaret House, Queen Street, Great Harwood, Blackburn,
BB6 7QP
01254 888535
www.autism.org.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • National Autistic Society (The)

Registered manager

Michelle Jones

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
