Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Natural Networks - Individualised Support Service

1st Floor, Laurie Courtney House, 23 Greenland Street, Liverpool,
L1 0BS
0151 702 0470
www.naturalnetworks.co.uk

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • Lifeways Natural Networks Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017