Domiciliary care

Navigation Support & Care Services Ltd

1 Carlton Mews, The Carlton Centre, Lincoln,
LN2 4FJ
01522 539626
www.navigationscs.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Navigation Support and Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Caines

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
