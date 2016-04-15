Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Network Healthcare Professionals Limited

24 Osprey Court, Hawkfield Way, Hawkfield Business Park, Bristol,
BS14 0BB
0117 301 5040
www.networkhsc.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Network Healthcare Professionals Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
