Residential care home

Nevetts

Bowling Green Lane, Buntingford,
SG9 9DF
01763 271737
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Nevetts

Nevetts is set in a quiet residential area in Buntingford, close to the A10. It offers a range of care services including residential, specialist dementia care and short stay breaks. There is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make it their own. The home runs a number of clubs throughout the week, from a coffee club on Tuesdays, to a lunch bar on Sundays, and a gardening club during the warmer months, while an activity care worker runs a wide range of activities. There is also a spacious garden with plenty of seating areas.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Campbell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
