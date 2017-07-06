Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

New Southgate

Building 3, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London,
N11 1GN
020 3621 4525
www.angelichealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Angelic Care Recruiting Agency Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017