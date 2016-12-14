Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Newday Healthcare Professionals Ltd

Suite 21, Dragon Enterprise Centre, 28 Stephenson Road, Leigh On Sea,
SS9 5LY
01702 780003
www.newdayhealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Newday Healthcare Professionals Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Mutsatsa

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
