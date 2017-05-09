Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Newlands Nursing & Residential Home

122 Heaton Moor Road, Heaton Moor, Stockport,
SK4 4JY
0161 432 2236
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/newlands/

About Newlands Nursing & Residential Home

Newlands is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Heaton Moor in Stockport, easily reached from the A6 and the M60. It offers nursing, residential and respite care. Some rooms have views across the garden, and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include theatre trips, arts and crafts, musical events, professional entertainers, music therapy, pet therapy and a regular church service. Outdoors is a landscaped garden and there is a conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 59Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 7Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017