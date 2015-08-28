Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Nightingales Community Care Limited

Nightingale Community Care Limited, Room 208, The Manor House, Sedgefield,
TS21 3AP
01740 622000

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Nightingales Community Care Limited
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017