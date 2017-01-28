Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

3 Beauchamp Court, 10 Victors Way, Barnet,
EN5 5TZ
020 8449 8877
www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Noah's Ark - The Children's Hospice

Registered manager

Rachel Black

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
