Domiciliary care

North Tyneside Council Domiciliary Care Agency

North Tyneside General Hospital (Resus), Rake Lane, North Shields,
NE29 8NH
0191 643 7429
www.northtyneside.gov.uk

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • North Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
