Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

North Tyneside Home Care Associates Limited

Suites 9 & 14, Phase 2, Centre for Advanced Industry, Coble Dene, North Shields,
NE29 6DE
0191 257 5449

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • North Tyneside Homecare Associates Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017