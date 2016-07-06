Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Northcott House Residential Care and Nursing Home

Bury Hall Lane, Gosport,
PO12 2PP
023 9251 0003

About Northcott House Residential Care and Nursing Home

Northcott House offers residential, nursing and dementia care in Gosport, Hampshire. The house was built in the 1950s and has three large lounges and five smaller, quieter lounges that are available for activities. Next to the dining area is a conservatory that overlooks the grounds. These include a water feature, raised beds, which green-fingered residents enjoy helping to keep smart, and the garden is home to a family a ducks. There are seven bathrooms, all with assisted facilities, and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, for their room to enable them to feel at home.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Pepi Nikolova

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • TV lounge TV lounge
