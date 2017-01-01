Northgate House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in Balornock on the outskirts of Glasgow, reached from the M80. It has an entertainment room for hobbies and interests, and a caf? for residents to socialise. Some rooms have garden views, and all are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include regular church services, animal therapy, flower arranging and gardening, professional entertainers and outings to local restaurants. The garden has a secure patio area.

