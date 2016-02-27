Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Northview Lodge Nursing Home

Northview Road, Castletown, Sunderland,
SR5 3AF
0191 516 8605
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/northview-lodge/

About Northview Lodge Nursing Home

Northview Lodge is a purpose-built home offering specialist care, which includes enduring mental health and aquired brain injury. Situated within a residential area of Castletown, the four areas within Northview Lodge provide different types of care. Organised activities include quizzes, cinema nights, theme nights and arts and crafts.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 25Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 20Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Morehead

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
