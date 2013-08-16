Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Nottingham Mencap Short Breaks Service

Harpenden House, 203 Edwards Lane, Sherwood, Nottingham,
NG5 3JA
0115 920 4433
www.nottinghammencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • Nottingham Mencap

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
