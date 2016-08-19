Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Oaken Holt Nursing and Residential Home

Eynsham Road, Farmoor, Oxford,
OX2 9NL
01865 865252
www.caringhomes.org

About Oaken Holt Nursing and Residential Home

Oaken Holt is set in 23 acres of beautiful Oxfordshire countryside . The main house provides residential and nursing care, while assisted living support for those wishing to retain greater levels of independence is available in the Coach House. This broad range of services ensures that Oaken Holt delivers a care pathway offering different levels of support.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 55Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Sherrie Hume

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

