Residential care home

Oaklands (Essex)

Forest Glade, Dunton Hills, Laindon,
SS16 6SX
01268 491491
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/oaklands-essex/

About Oaklands (Essex)

Oaklands is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care on the outskirts of Basildon, easily reached from the M25. Some rooms have views across the garden, while all are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system, and many have en suite facilities _ there are bathrooms with assisted baths or shower rooms on each floor. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services. Organised activities include bingo, quizzes, arts and crafts, exercise, animal therapy and professional entertainment. Outside is a mature lawned garden with raised flowerbeds, as well as a vegetable and herb garden, which green-fingered enthusiasts can help to maintain.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 52Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

