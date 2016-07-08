Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Oaklands Park Domiciliary Care Service

Oaklands Park, Newnham,
GL14 1EF
01594 516551

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Camphill Village Trust Limited(The)

Registered manager

Gemma May

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
