Oaklands Rest Home welcomes adults with complex needs, including dementia. There are two lounges, a library for a quiet retreat, two dining areas and a spa bathroom including a hydrotherapy bath and a hairdressing station. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities. The home uses up-to-date technology to plan, deliver and record person-centred care. A key feature is the Relative_s Gateway, which allows families to review their relative's care plan. The home's lifestyle co-ordinator uses a reminiscence tool for one-to-one and group work and also provides person-centred care through reminiscence, entertainment and well-being reporting. The app has sections that can be completed by family members who can upload photographs. Oaklands Rest Home has a Facebook page, which is updated daily with photographs of residents engaging in activities, and events and entertainment. Skype facilities are available to residents who have relatives who do not live locally.

