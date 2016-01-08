Oak Lodge is set in a beautiful village with gardens and easy access to local shops. Residents can personalise their rooms by adding their own possessions, and all bedrooms have a nurse call system. The home offers a wide range of activities and entertainment and encourage residents to engage in activities of their choice, including reminiscence therapy, singalongs, light exercise sessions and gardening. Volunteers help to organise garden parties, BBQs and fetes.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.