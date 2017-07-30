Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Office

66 Sydney Road, Walmer, Deal,
CT14 9JW
07717 503866

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Sharon Clark

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017