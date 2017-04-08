Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Olive House

Olive Avenue, Newton Flotman, Norwich,
NR15 1PF
01508 471718
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Olive House

Olive House is a purpose-built, single storey care home in a small village some eight miles south of Norwich. All of the bedrooms include en suite facilities, and the home has a reception area, dining room, many lounge areas, and is surrounded by attractive gardens. Although the rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects to complement those already provided so that their room can become an individual retreat. Regular trips are organised to the local theatre, garden centres and the Suffolk and Norfolk coast.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Lesley Eastoll

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
