Domiciliary care

One Care DCS Fylde

Parkside House, 7A Westby Street, Lytham St Annes,
FY8 5JF
01253 732303

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • One Care DCS Fylde Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
