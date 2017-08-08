Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Options Care Limited

2D Heath Road, Thornton Heath,
CR7 8NE
020 3876 0232
www.optionscare.org

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Options Care Limited

Registered manager

Vivien Emeni

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
